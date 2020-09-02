The cult of Pretty Little Liars lives on. Warner Bros. Television is planning to reboot the hit show, and is currently in the early stages of development.
The original Pretty Little Liars, based on the novel series of the same name by Sara Shepard, details the lives of four high school girls whose lives are turned upside-down when the leader of their clique disappears and they start being taunted by a mysterious villain called “A.” The show ran for seven seasons from 2010-2017, and to capitalize on its success, Freeform launched two spinoffs out of the franchise — Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2014) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019). Each lasted a single season.
The new reboot of PLL, penned by Aguirre-Sacasa, is said to feature a new story and new characters. While the show hasn't found a home at a network yet, sources told THR that Warner Bros. TV are gunning for HBO Max, which is currently beefing up its YA programming with a reboot of late aughts classic Gossip Girl. Pretty Little Liars is also streaming on HBO Max should you want to watch some PLL immediately.
Once again: Pretty Little Liars, a show that ended three years ago, is getting a reboot.