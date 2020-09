The original Pretty Little Liars , based on the novel series of the same name by Sara Shepard, details the lives of four high school girls whose lives are turned upside-down when the leader of their clique disappears and they start being taunted by a mysterious villain called “A.” The show ran for seven seasons from 2010-2017, and to capitalise on its success, Freeform launched two spinoffs out of the franchise — Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2014) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019). Each lasted a single season.