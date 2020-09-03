The new reboot of PLL, penned by Aguirre-Sacasa, is said to feature a new story and new characters. While the show hasn't found a home at a network yet, sources told THR that Warner Bros. TV are gunning for HBO Max, which is currently beefing up its YA programming with a reboot of late aughts classic Gossip Girl. Pretty Little Liars is also streaming on HBO Max should you want to watch some PLL immediately.