The wild ride of Pretty Little Liars is almost up, as the premiere of the final half-season 7B is imminent. The ABC Family-turned-Freeform drama has had more twists, turns, and unexpected murders than nearly every other show on television. Over seven years, our titular Liars — Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) — have been tortured, stalked, and kidnapped by a malevolent, anonymous figure known as "A." Although the villain seems to be omniscient, their identity is made up of multiple people and minions.
After countless insane plots, it's easy to forget every single person who has donned "A's" hood or attacked the liars. Thankfully, we've assembled every person who's been an "A" or helped the plotting figure terrorize the Liars. This is especially necessary since season 7B will (hopefully) unmask PLL's "Uber A," who's the true puppet master of this crazy game.
To get the full scoop look through gallery now. Then come back to find out who "Uber A" is once they're unveiled.