While I'm thrilled we don't have to stare into Noel's vacant, dead eyes, A.D. definitely has a sinister plan with this miniaturized version of Rosewood. My theory? That Uber A has provided the Liars with a map that will lead them to answers about the person underneath the hoodie. (Of course, it will inevitably lead to more questions as well.) Then again, it could also be a total trap, à la the scavenger hunt to find Dr. Sullivan (Annabeth Gish) back in season 2. Perhaps this gift will ultimately lead to something terrible for the Rosewood ladies — like an arrest.