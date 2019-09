A — in all her iterations — has done some seriously messed up stuff over the years, from nearly sawing Emily (Shay Mitchell) in half to mowing down Hanna (Ashley Benson) in a car. But it's not only bodily harm that the Liars have to worry about: A is also a big fan of the cryptic gift. Sure, that might not sound so bad — especially when compared to the whole "being locked in a box headed toward an electric saw" thing — but as any Pretty Little Liars fan knows, A's gifts are never presents you want to receive. (And they definitely don't come with a receipt.) From creepy dolls to magic boxes, A's gifts are a message — so it's no surprise that the yet-to-be-unmasked Uber A is borrowing from their predecessors. A new PLL season 7 sneak peek shows A.D. presenting the Liars with a gift — and clever fans have uncovered what it might be.