The Best Looks From The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Is it a coincidence that the People's Choice Awards, a show that's voted on by the people, happened just a few days before the inauguration? With celebrities coming from the worlds of music, movies, TV, and even the internet in attendance, a swath of recognizable faces came down the red carpet to celebrate. And while most awards shows call for the pomp and circumstance of gowns and couture, this democratic demonstration called for a more laid-back vibe.
Celebs like Peyton List and Meg Donelly opted for shorter hemlines and plenty of skin while the ladies of Fuller House showed up in full floral force, with Lori Laughlin, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure all opting for embellished flowery looks. Other favorites? This Is Us star Chrissy Metz in flowing feathers and Kristen Bell, who injected some fun to the red carpet by wearing a metallic jumpsuit. Personality seemed to be the night's favorite accessory, because Vine star-turned-model Cameron Dallas and YouTuber Lilly Singh both eschewed red carpet convention to go casual.
While we wait for the official awards to get handed out we're already casting votes for best dressed. See who made the cut in the slideshow ahead.