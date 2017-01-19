The Best Looks From The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Is it a coincidence that the People's Choice Awards, a show that's voted on by the people, happened just a few days before the inauguration? With celebrities coming from the worlds of music, movies, TV, and even the internet in attendance, a swath of recognisable faces came down the red carpet to celebrate. And while most awards shows call for the pomp and circumstance of gowns and couture, this democratic demonstration called for a more laid-back vibe.