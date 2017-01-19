Chrissy Metz Still Cries Every Time She Watches This Is Us

Chrissy Metz proved why we all loved her as she took the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards just hours after This is Us was renewed for two more seasons. She stunned in a navy blue gown, and dropped some knowledge that makes us relate to her even more. Metz wore a custom made ELOQUII gown to the ceremony. She noted during her interview that it was made for the Golden Globes.
Chrissy Metz MARAVILHOSA!!! Parece uma bebezinha♥ #PCAs pic.twitter.com/9YZ4yT8BzA— kylo jenner (@jeffsonbessa) January 19, 2017
She told red carpet reporters Nuzhat Naoreen and Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo that she felt blessed first of all to have a job and second of all to work on a show that people connected to as much as they do This is Us. Just like us, Metz says that even she curls up and cries to the show when she watches it live. Glad to know that we're not the only ones reaching for a tissue box. Check out her celebratory tweet about the show's renewal below.
Ahhhh! We are so thrilled!!!!!! https://t.co/7fCZ4Bqwjk— Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 18, 2017
Metz has been involved in some controversy about her role on the show. There were questions swirling about whether or not she'd be contractually obligated to lose weight. She clarified that she wasn't, but there was still significant uproar about the possibility that she was. She says that she welcomes her character's development.
