These Are The Most Important Categories At The 2017 People’s Choice Awards

If Hollywood had a popularity contest, it would be the People's Choice Awards. It's one of the few awards shows that leaves it up to, well, the people, to decide who takes home a trophy. It's also one of the few Hollywood ceremonies honoring movies that, while not always Oscar contenders, are those that fans stormed the box office to see. As with every year, plenty of fan-favorite films, TV shows, musicians, and actors are nominated. So, what categories should you keep your eye on as we go into the 2017 People's Choice Awards? We made a handy list of some of the most important awards the show will be handing out on January 18. Fans can go online at the official People's Choice Awards website to vote for their favorites in the below categories and more. Here are some of the biggest categories and who is nominated for them:
Favorite Movie
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
Favorite Movie Actor
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Favorite Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
Favorite Cable TV Comedy
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
Favorite Cable TV Drama
The Americans
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
Favorite Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Breakout Artist
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Niall Horan
Zayn
Favorite TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Grey’s Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead You can watch the People's Choice Awards tonight, January 18, at 9 p.m. on CBS. Don't have TV? If you're itching to watch the award show, CBS is offering a one-week trial of their streaming platform, CBS All-Access.
