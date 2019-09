These Are The Most Important Categories At The 2017 People’s Choice Awards

If Hollywood had a popularity contest, it would be the People's Choice Awards. It's one of the few awards shows that leaves it up to, well, the people, to decide who takes home a trophy. It's also one of the few Hollywood ceremonies honoring movies that, while not always Oscar contenders, are those that fans stormed the box office to see. As with every year, plenty of fan-favorite films, TV shows, musicians, and actors are nominated. So, what categories should you keep your eye on as we go into the 2017 People's Choice Awards? We made a handy list of some of the most important awards the show will be handing out on January 18. Fans can go online at the official People's Choice Awards website to vote for their favorites in the below categories and more. Here are some of the biggest categories and who is nominated for them:Captain America: Civil WarDeadpoolFinding DorySuicide SquadZootopiaKevin HartRobert Downey Jr.Ryan ReynoldsTom HanksWill SmithAnna KendrickJennifer LawrenceMargot RobbieMelissa McCarthyScarlett JohanssonAtlantaBaby DaddyIt’s Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaReal Husbands of HollywoodYoungerThe AmericansBates MotelMr. RobotPretty Little LiarsQueen SugarThe ChainsmokersColdplayFifth HarmonyPanic! at the DiscoTwenty One PilotsAlessia CaraThe ChainsmokersDNCENiall HoranZaynThe Big Bang TheoryGrey’s AnatomyOutlanderStranger ThingsThe Walking Dead You can watch the People's Choice Awards tonight, January 18, at 9 p.m. on CBS. Don't have TV? If you're itching to watch the award show, CBS is offering a one-week trial of their streaming platform, CBS All-Access.