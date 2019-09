Is It Just Us, Or Is Julianne Hough Channeling Kim K.'s Break-The-Internet Look?

When we spotted Julianne Hough's shimmery, ultra-fitted KaufmanFranco getup on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards tonight, there was a serious case of déjà vu. See: A skintight, spangled, dark gown paired with a slicked-back topknot.For a brief moment, we were transported back to November 2014. That's when Kim Kardashian's endlessly discussed, internet-breaking Paper cover hit newsstands (and, of course, broke the internet).There are, however, some key discrepancies. Hough's look has some serious off-the-shoulder detailing; Kardashian wore a sleeveless gown while balancing a glass of bubbly on her ass. But Kardashian's got gloves on, so there's some sort of arm/wrist coordination at play in both looks. And sure, they have very different hair hues, but that doesn't cancel out the throwback vibes that were surely not intentional.Got to love a red carpet #WCW moment. In case you somehow don't have Kim K.'s cover seared into your brain over a year after first witnessing it, here's a quick refresh of the more-clothed, but no less epic, image: