Is It Just Us, Or Is Julianne Hough Channeling Kim K.'s Break-The-Internet Look?

When we spotted Julianne Hough's shimmery, ultra-fitted KaufmanFranco getup on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards tonight, there was a serious case of déjà vu. See: A skintight, spangled, dark gown paired with a slicked-back topknot.
For a brief moment, we were transported back to November 2014. That's when Kim Kardashian's endlessly discussed, internet-breaking Paper cover hit newsstands (and, of course, broke the internet).
There are, however, some key discrepancies. Hough's look has some serious off-the-shoulder detailing; Kardashian wore a sleeveless gown while balancing a glass of bubbly on her ass. But Kardashian's got gloves on, so there's some sort of arm/wrist coordination at play in both looks. And sure, they have very different hair hues, but that doesn't cancel out the throwback vibes that were surely not intentional.
Got to love a red carpet #WCW moment. In case you somehow don't have Kim K.'s cover seared into your brain over a year after first witnessing it, here's a quick refresh of the more-clothed, but no less epic, image:
For a brief moment, we were transported back to November 2014. That's when Kim Kardashian's endlessly discussed, internet-breaking Paper cover hit newsstands (and, of course, broke the internet).
There are, however, some key discrepancies. Hough's look has some serious off-the-shoulder detailing; Kardashian wore a sleeveless gown while balancing a glass of bubbly on her ass. But Kardashian's got gloves on, so there's some sort of arm/wrist coordination at play in both looks. And sure, they have very different hair hues, but that doesn't cancel out the throwback vibes that were surely not intentional.
Got to love a red carpet #WCW moment. In case you somehow don't have Kim K.'s cover seared into your brain over a year after first witnessing it, here's a quick refresh of the more-clothed, but no less epic, image:
Advertisement