Anne Hathaway does not always participate in #TBT. But when she does, she brings her A game.
Case in point, this week The Intern star shared an epic grid pic featuring the four famous ladies she's up against in the People's Choice Awards category of Favorite Movie Actress. The photo includes high school yearbook shots of Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Sandra Bullock, and Scarlett Johansson.
"Uh, they were even cute in high school," Hathaway captioned the cute pic, adding that she's "very proud" to be nominated alongside this group of women.
It's nice to see women rooting for one another even when they're technically competing. And Hathaway definitely got it right: These actresses were all high school beauties who clearly sailed right through the awkward stage. (Also of note — no braces?! Seriously? That's the No. 1 thing plaguing our high school photos.)
The only thing missing is a pic from Hathaway's own school days. Hopefully she's saving that one for a future #TBT.
OPENER IMAGE: David Fisher/REX Shutterstock.
