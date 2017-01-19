Beauty Pros Reveal How A-Listers Get Glam For The People’s Choice Awards

With a little more than a month to go before the 89th Annual Academy Awards, you could officially say awards season is underway. That means that it’s time for us to start paying attention to the hair and makeup looks leading up to Oscars — because the trends usually carry a lot of weight for the remainder of the year. And we have a good feeling that last night’s People’s Choice Awards gave us a fair amount of insight on what’s to come.
So what exactly is on our radar, you ask? For starters, we saw plenty of smoked-out eyes in colors other than black; bold, unapologetic lip color; and skin that shines like the top of the Chrysler Building. In other words: Everything you want. A bounty of undone hairstyles also came into play, and have us forgetting that stiff Hollywood updos ever existed.
But that’s just our take, so we’ll have to wait and to see if our predictions come true. For now, we’re happy to to keep obsessing over the best looks we saw at the PCAs. Ahead, the beauty pros share exactly what products we need to recreate 'em — so you can get in on the fun, too.