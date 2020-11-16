Demi Lovato Stuns With Long, Blonde Hair At The People’s Choice Awards

Ultimately, Lovato's hair change helped bring a bit of levity to the night and served to amplify a greater message in her speech. "In all seriousness, during all of these challenging times we found ways to stay connected and get each other through it and that's what tonight is all about — to celebrate the people, the music, the shows and films that helped us get through 2020," Lovato said as she kicked off the show. "All night long, we're celebrating the People's Heroes of 2020, the every day people who champion change. fought on the front lines, and found incredible ways to help their neighbors through this insane year."