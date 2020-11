Ciara Just Ushered In Fall’s Coolest Hair Color Trend

This week, she's ushering in what might be the biggest hair-color trend this winter : light blue. While cotton-candy pink was the breakout shade of quarantine last spring, a calming blue feels a bit more fitting for the colder, darker months of a potential second lockdown — and Ciara's pro execution has us tempted to take the plunge.To keep up with this dynamic look, you don't need to have a pro hairstylist on callespecially if you'd prefer not to make an in-person appointment . Blue is one of the rare shades that's easier to DIY yourself (even Hilary Duff did it). We've rounded up our favorite at-home kits, ahead.