Despite his modern business model, Newton says he's not looking to put traditional hair salons out of business, but rather partner with them to move forward together. "We're not naïve to the fact that people love going to the hair salon — in some neighborhoods, the barbershop is the cornerstone of the community — and that's going to bounce back," says Newton. "With that said, this is a tough time and many salon models have to pivot. To help, we've built an additional piece of technology that allows salons and barbershops to white label our app, so their stylists can use it to facilitate in-home services with their clients."