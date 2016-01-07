The People's Choice Awards Has Its Own Miss Universe Moment

Well, we guess it was bound to happen at one awards show this season. And since the People's Choice Awards was the first mainstream one to occur since IT happened, it was the most obvious contender.
What are we talking about? Why, a spoof of Steve Harvey's now-infamous Miss Universe gaffe, of course. The one during which he mistakenly proclaimed Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, the winner of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, only to announce during Gutierrez's victory walk that the real 215 Miss Universe is actually Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. Gutierrez is the first runner-up.
Harvey later apologized and the Miss Universe organization even said that he's "definitely" invited back to host the pageant next year. Of course he is. This is a business and a televised event. Do you have any idea how many more eyeballs than usual the pageant is going to get next year simply because people will want to see if Harvey messes up the winner again? Tons!
The whole situation probably isn't as much fun when viewed through Miss Colombia's eyes, though. For a few brief minutes, she was Miss Universe. Then, she wasn't. Although she's probably getting a lot more attention than a first runner-up normally would given Harvey's massive faux pas, she definitely doesn't need to see her moment being parodied like it was on tonight's People's Choice Awards.
Host Jane Lynch appeared to be drop-dead serious when she announced that the show had decided to honor someone who'd never won a People's Choice Award before, but they felt deserved one. She invited actor and comedian Thomas Lennon to the stage, and — bless him — he did an incredible job of looking humbled and happy to be receving a "surprise" honor.
Then, in the middle of Lennon's acceptance speech, Lynch commandeers the microphone and says, "I'm sorry, I have to apologize here. First runner-up is Tom Lennon. The winner is MISS COLOMBIA."
As a tall, satuesque woman struts out onstage, Lynch continues, "Listen, it's my fault. I didn't bother to come to dress rehearsal. Man, I just read the card wrong. I'm so sorry."
Lennon looks horrified in the background. The fake Miss Colombia similes placidly, clutching her People's Choice Award. We at home wonder how many parodies of this event we're going to have to see. Hasn't the real Miss Colombia been through enough?
What are we talking about? Why, a spoof of Steve Harvey's now-infamous Miss Universe gaffe, of course. The one during which he mistakenly proclaimed Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, the winner of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, only to announce during Gutierrez's victory walk that the real 215 Miss Universe is actually Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. Gutierrez is the first runner-up.
Harvey later apologized and the Miss Universe organization even said that he's "definitely" invited back to host the pageant next year. Of course he is. This is a business and a televised event. Do you have any idea how many more eyeballs than usual the pageant is going to get next year simply because people will want to see if Harvey messes up the winner again? Tons!
The whole situation probably isn't as much fun when viewed through Miss Colombia's eyes, though. For a few brief minutes, she was Miss Universe. Then, she wasn't. Although she's probably getting a lot more attention than a first runner-up normally would given Harvey's massive faux pas, she definitely doesn't need to see her moment being parodied like it was on tonight's People's Choice Awards.
Host Jane Lynch appeared to be drop-dead serious when she announced that the show had decided to honor someone who'd never won a People's Choice Award before, but they felt deserved one. She invited actor and comedian Thomas Lennon to the stage, and — bless him — he did an incredible job of looking humbled and happy to be receving a "surprise" honor.
Then, in the middle of Lennon's acceptance speech, Lynch commandeers the microphone and says, "I'm sorry, I have to apologize here. First runner-up is Tom Lennon. The winner is MISS COLOMBIA."
As a tall, satuesque woman struts out onstage, Lynch continues, "Listen, it's my fault. I didn't bother to come to dress rehearsal. Man, I just read the card wrong. I'm so sorry."
Lennon looks horrified in the background. The fake Miss Colombia similes placidly, clutching her People's Choice Award. We at home wonder how many parodies of this event we're going to have to see. Hasn't the real Miss Colombia been through enough?
Advertisement