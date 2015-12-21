The Aftermath Of Steve Harvey's Miss Universe Gaffe Is Even Sadder Than You Thought

Steve Harvey made a major mistake at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant when he announced the wrong winner, and everyone involved is still dealing with the sad aftermath.
Last night, Harvey mistakenly crowned Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez the winner, when, in actuality, Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was the champion. The internet was outraged by Harvey's gaffe, but Gutierrez — who was the first runner-up — managed to handle it with poise, and is still managing to do so via social media.
In a Facebook video posted by the official Miss Universe page, Gutierrez is seen telling the camera backstage, moments after realizing she did not win, that "everything happens for a reason," before thanking those who voted for her.
"I'm happy for all of what I did," she says, wiping away tears.
Last night, Harvey mistakenly crowned Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez the winner, when, in actuality, Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was the champion. The internet was outraged by Harvey's gaffe, but Gutierrez — who was the first runner-up — managed to handle it with poise, and is still managing to do so via social media.
In a Facebook video posted by the official Miss Universe page, Gutierrez is seen telling the camera backstage, moments after realizing she did not win, that "everything happens for a reason," before thanking those who voted for her.
"I'm happy for all of what I did," she says, wiping away tears.
Advertisement
Gutierrez later posted several photos of herself to Instagram wearing the crown, writing the rather heartbreaking message, "This moments [sic] will always be with me #missuniverse #misscolombia #backtoback." The caption references the fact that Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega, won the 2014 Miss Universe title.
After the show, Harvey apologized to Miss Colombia and Miss Philippines on Twitter for his error, but made another mistake when he spelled the names of both countries wrong.
Harvey later deleted the erroneous tweet, posting another apology with the nations spelled correctly: "I'd like to apologize wholeheartedly to Miss Colombia & Miss Philippines for my huge mistake. I feel terrible."
Probably not as terrible as Miss Colombia, though.
#SteveHarvey's apology tweet spelled both countries' names wrong... #MissUniverse2015 pic.twitter.com/Ps3frb4Q1m— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) December 21, 2015
I'd like to apologize wholeheartedly to Miss Colombia & Miss Philippines for my huge mistake. I feel terrible.— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 21, 2015
Advertisement