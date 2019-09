The Aftermath Of Steve Harvey's Miss Universe Gaffe Is Even Sadder Than You Thought

Steve Harvey made a major mistake at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant when he announced the wrong winner , and everyone involved is still dealing with the sad aftermath.Last night, Harvey mistakenly crowned Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez the winner, when, in actuality, Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was the champion. The internet was outraged by Harvey's gaffe, but Gutierrez — who was the first runner-up — managed to handle it with poise, and is still managing to do so via social media.In a Facebook video posted by the official Miss Universe page, Gutierrez is seen telling the camera backstage, moments after realizing she did not win, that "everything happens for a reason," before thanking those who voted for her."I'm happy for all of what I did," she says, wiping away tears.