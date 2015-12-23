If you're not all caught up with this week's Miss Universe drama, the most essential takeaway is that Steve Harvey majorly screwed up. And while Harvey crowning the wrong winner has been blamed on everything from a teleprompter failure to the fact that the host missed important rehearsals and wasn't prepared, his mistake caused some very serious emotional upheaval.
In light of all that, Harvey's best move is probably to steer clear of pageantry for awhile. But apparently, he's being invited back to reprise his duties. Mark Shapiro — who is the chief content officer of the company that owns the Miss Universe Organization — said this week that he would "love" to have Harvey host in 2016.
"He was funny, he was informative, he’s high energy, he’s got a great following,” Shapiro explained on the Jim Rome Show. “I definitely want him back, and I would hate to see him not come back. He’s going to want a shot to redeem himself.”
"The world forgives, the world forgets,” Shapiro went on. “It could happen to the best of us. He was so well intended, and he’s such a good guy, and it was really such a mistake that I hope people don’t hold this over him other than for just a good laugh and let it pass.”
We're not sure about forgiving and forgetting, but we're pretty sure the world would tune back in next year to see whether Harvey manages to get through the broadcast without flubbing it up. But whatever you've got to tell yourself to keep your ratings up, programming execs.
