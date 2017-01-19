Story from Music

Blake Shelton Thanks “Hot Date” Gwen After Winning For Album About Miranda

Michael Hafford
Blake Shelton was his typical humble self as he accepted the award for favorite album and favorite male country artist at the People's Choice Awards. He also made a curious song choice as he performed "Every Time I Hear That Song." Many think that the song is a breakup song about ex-wife Miranda Lambert.
The song is a strange choice to perform at an awards show. Generally, Shelton has remained more or less neutral about his separation from his wife Miranda. And thanking his "hot date" struck us as maybe stepping over the line a little. But hey, what's an awards show without a little drama? Naturally, his current flame Gwen Stefani was in the audience to hear her beau perform. He accepted the pair of People's Choice Awards with a bashful smile. "Thanks to the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani," he said. Check out his acceptance speech below.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series