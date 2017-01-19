Blake Shelton Thanks “Hot Date” Gwen After Winning For Album About Miranda

Blake Shelton was his typical humble self as he accepted the award for favorite album and favorite male country artist at the People's Choice Awards. He also made a curious song choice as he performed "Every Time I Hear That Song." Many think that the song is a breakup song about ex-wife Miranda Lambert.
.@blakeshelton is trying to get us in our feelings right now. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/C4z1ptm1M5— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 19, 2017
The song is a strange choice to perform at an awards show. Generally, Shelton has remained more or less neutral about his separation from his wife Miranda. And thanking his "hot date" struck us as maybe stepping over the line a little. But hey, what's an awards show without a little drama? Naturally, his current flame Gwen Stefani was in the audience to hear her beau perform. He accepted the pair of People's Choice Awards with a bashful smile. "Thanks to the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani," he said. Check out his acceptance speech below.
Watch Victoria Justice present Blake Shelton with his #PCAs for “Favorite Male Country Artist” and “Favorite Album” pic.twitter.com/Luwtk2KoYg— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2017
Advertisement