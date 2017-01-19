Does This Mean Everyone’s Forgiven Johnny Depp?

An uncharacteristically humble Johnny Depp accepted a People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Icon Wednesday. He took the stage and mumbled through a speech that saw him seem contrite in a way that seemed impossible just a few months ago. And no surprise; this year has seen his name tarnished in ways we didn't know were possible. His divorce from Amber Heard became a seriously ugly battle that saw him accused of domestic violence and requesting legal fees from his now-ex-wife. He also, just days ago, filed suit against his former business managers for $25 million. Our own Anne Cohen told him off in an open letter. So we're not inclined to let him off the hook super easily. The things he was accused of are beyond ugly. This speech, viewable below, showed him trying to slowly rebuild his reputation. He thanked everyone multiple times, thanked his fans for standing by him and trusting him, and thanked them for "very, very graciously" inviting him to the ceremony. Multiple times, he was interrupted by audience members screaming approval. "I appreciate it very much," he said. "You have no idea how much I appreciate it." He also said, "I truly feel that need to thank you." If he was just acting apologetic, then this is probably his best performance in years. Watch below.
Así recibió Johnny Depp su premio por “Favorite Movie Icon” #PCAs pic.twitter.com/C4A76Btmoi— Javier Ponzone (@JaviPonzo) January 19, 2017
