The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard divorce seems unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.
Last week Heard filed court documents charging that her ex had failed to make payments towards her $7 million divorce settlement. Entertainment Tonight now reports that Depp and divorce attorney Laura Wasser have responded by filing court documents demanding Heard pay $100,000 toward his legal costs. The actor is said to have incurred close to $1 million in legal fees, all told.
Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday also reportedly accused Heard, who recently starred in a domestic abuse PSA, of being "uncooperative" and acting "erratically."
"The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny — the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family's emotional wellbeing, and his finances — appears to be of no interest to Amber," Wasser reportedly argued.
Should Heard decline to pay the $100,000 within 10 days of a court order, Depp is asking that the amount be deducted from his next divorce settlement. A court hearing on this matter is scheduled for January 13.
Waster's firm has not yet responded to a request for comment.
