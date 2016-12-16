Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Failing To Pay Her Divorce Settlement

Amber Heard is accusing ex-husband Johnny Depp of reneging on their divorce agreement, Entertainment Tonight reports. The actress claims that the Black Mass star has failed to make the first and second payments on the $7 million settlement owed to her. According to Heard, she intends to donate that money to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
Heard's legal team is pursuing the matter in court, having filed a Request for Order motion in Los Angeles Superior Court this week. Her lawyers claim that Depp has not upheld various responsibilities outlined in the former couple's Deal Point Memorandum.
In addition to the matter of the $7 million settlement, Depp is being accused of neglecting to pay his portion of his ex-wife's legal fees; failing to transfer the title to their Range Rover; and holding up the division of assets and Heard's ability to retrieve personal belongings from the homes they shared. Heard's lawyers say they filed the motion after Depp's legal team declined to address these issues.
The court papers also see Heard complaining that Depp's lawyers branded her a "gold digger" over the divorce settlement. She also slammed the actor's efforts to send the money directly to the charities she'd earmarked, as opposed to her.
Refinery29 has reached out to Depp's legal team for comment.
