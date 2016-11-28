A Quick Explanation About Why Amber Heard's Donation Money Is Missing

Amber Heard's recent appearance in a domestic violence PSA video has brought new attention to a previous agreement she made with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
As part of the $14 million settlement the two reached an agreement in August, Heard is not to mention Depp's name in relation to any abuse claims. (However, she still appeared in the video, but sans her abusers name, which seems to be appease a loophole in their deal.) Also part of the settlement was Heard's public promise to donate her half of the sum ($7 million) to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Depp quickly followed suit, and pledged that he too would donate his half of the settlement to charity, too. (Each of them will receive tax deductions for their donations.)
However, Heard has not sent over a dollar yet. Here's why.
She and Depp still need to sign their final documents on the settlement. Once the document is signed, Heard will receive her half of the agreed sum. No finalized documents means no $7 million for the actress quite yet. Basically, Heard cannot donate money until she receives the sum from Depp.
This is interesting information to hear in light of headlines like "CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MONEY MIA" from TMZ. The site writes that Depp has donated $100,000 to each charity and insinuates that Heard is going back on her public promise with that headline. TMZ has a pretty obvious alliance with Depp's camp (hence the leaked donation information), as The Cut reports, which is why the Depp-leaning headline and information makes it look like Heard it withholding money from the charities she swore to support.
Heard's lawyer, Pierce O’Donnell has also responded to TMZ’s verifying that the "settlement documents are being finalized and will be signed this week. Johnny is obligated by the settlement to pay Amber, and she in turn will honor her pledges to Children’s Hospital and the ACLU.”
Again: She can't give money that she doesn't have. There are two sides to every story, but to put all the blame over missing charity donations on Heard when it's out of her control is wildly misrepresentative.
