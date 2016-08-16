Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have reached a divorce settlement. The couple released a joint statement to the Daily Mail. "Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have agreed to resolve their divorce proceedings privately," it reads. 'They are issuing this joint statement: 'Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.'" Heard will reportedly receive nearly $10 million from the settlement after ending her 15-month marriage to Depp.
The former couple's statement continues: "Neither party has lied nor made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future." It also states that Heard intends to donate part of her settlement sum to charity. "There will be no further public statements about this matter," it concludes.
The Daily Mail reports that Depp was devastated by recent reports of his violent behavior, one in which he accidentally sliced off the tip of his finger while smashing bottles and allegedly accused Heard of cheating on him with Billy Bob Thornton. It is shocking that a settlement was reached so quickly, considering Heard's allegations of domestic abuse — including alleged photo and video evidence — and Depp's staunch denial of them. According to the Daily Mail, " Heard wanted a joint statement in which Depp admitted he committed domestic violence, but Depp bluntly refused."
We will continue to update this story as more official details emerge.
