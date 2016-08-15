Johnny Depp Reportedly Cut Off Part Of His Finger During A Fight With Amber Heard

Just when we thought the drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard couldn't escalate any further, this came out. TMZ has released new photos that it claims show Depp's finger injury during a fight with Heard. The tip of his finger was sliced off while he smashed bottles and windows and hit a phone against a wall.
Another photo obtained by the site shows "Billy Bob" written on a mirror. During the fight, Depp was reportedly accusing Heard of cheating with Billy Bob Thornton. Thornton told People such an affair did not happen, and Heard has also denied it.
Depp reportedly used his injured finger to write the name in paint. His finger couldn't be reattached, so a new tip was sewn on using skin from his hand.
People pointed out that in 2015, Depp had to get surgery for a hand injury.
A newly leaked video reportedly shows Depp breaking a glass and throwing a bottle during a fight.
Meanwhile, their messy divorce continues to drag on.
