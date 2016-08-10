Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Divorce Is About To Get Ugly

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have each submitted lists of evidence and witnesses that they will introduce in their increasingly messy divorce.
The court documents, obtained by People, show that if the case goes to trial, Heard intends to put Depp on the stand. The actress plans to call seven witnesses to testify on her behalf, including iO Tillett Wright — who called the police in May to report an alleged attack on Heard by Depp — and three other friends who were in their apartment building that night.
People reports that Heard also plans to use medical records and photos to bolster her allegations that Depp abused her, as well as video and audio recordings of the estranged couple.
Depp, on the other hand submitted 23 names on his list of witnesses, according to the documents obtained by People — including Depp's ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, Heard's housekeeper and Heard's publicist. The actor's legal team also intends to call multiple parties from the May 21 incident at the couple's home: Two LAPD cops who responded to the incident, two security guards who were present in the apartment, and five concierges who were in the building. As for evidence, Depp's attorneys plan to present the arrest report from Heard's 2009 domestic violence incident, text messages between Heard and her friends, and the couple's bed.
On Tuesday, People reported that Heard broke down in tears and refused to testify under oath during her scheduled deposition last weekend. Her deposition will continue on Friday, while Depp's is scheduled to take place the next day.
