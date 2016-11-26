International Elimination of Violence Towards Women Day." itemprop="description"/>International Elimination of Violence Towards Women Day."/>International Elimination of Violence Towards Women Day."/>
Amber Heard Urges Women To Speak Up In Domestic Violence PSA

Courtney E. Smith

An emotional Amber Heard urged women to speak up in a domestic violence PSA released in honor of International Elimination of Violence Towards Women Day. In the two-minute spot, Heard addresses her own feelings, including a period of denial, after realizing she was in an abusive relationship.

"I guess there is a lot of shame attached to that...label, of victim," Heard says. "It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind closed doors [and] with someone you love, it’s not that straightforward. If a stranger did this — as it was pointed out to me — if a stranger did this, it would be a no-brainer."

She goes on to suggest that domestic violence survivors can start the process of protecting themselves by telling someone safe, calling it "choosing yourself."
"If I hadn’t had a few people that I really trust around me, a few women, a few friends," Heard says. "If I hadn’t had them around me, how different my life would be."

Watch her powerful, personal message, above.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
