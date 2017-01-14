Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are officially divorced, the BBC reports. On Friday, a Los Angeles judge finalized their divorce after months of argument. Judge Carl Moor threw out all motions to delay, including Depp’s request for Heard to pay $100,000 in legal fees, reports People. "I just see this as a lot of bickering back and forth," the judge told their respective lawyers, according to The Daily News, adding that there was no evidence the court should "punish" Heard. Heard's lawyers were appropriately enthused about the judge's response, telling People, “It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce, and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.'" Depp will now be required to pay Heard what remains of the nearly $7 million divorce settlement agreed upon last August, which Heard has pledged to donate to charity. Coincidentally enough, this judgment from the Los Angeles superior court arrived on the same day that Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit against his business managers for fraud, reports E! News. According to court documents, the actor claims that The Mandel Company handled his business affairs so badly that he "lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG's self-dealing and gross misconduct." Guess we'll see Depp back in court sooner rather than later.
Advertisement