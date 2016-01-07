This story was originally published on January 6, 2015:
Someone tried to grab the mic away from the women of The Talk during their acceptance speech for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team, making for the most awkward moment of the People's Choice Awards.
Sara Gilbert had started the acceptance speech, when a man came up and grabbed the mic away from her. Though he got in a few words, Sheryl Underwood quickly jumped in. “You ain’t going to pull no Steve Harvey up in here," she said. (We would have gone for a Kanye reference, but the point stands.)
Gilbert then tried to continue her speech, despite the commotion. "I think we feel like we are the motley crew of misfits," she said. Aisha Tyler added, "But that guy is not in our club." After some bleeped-out language courtesy of Sharon Osbourne — who else? — Gilbert was able to finish. The cameras also had to quickly cut away when Osbourne flashed her middle finger during the hoopla.
Who would have thought that an award for daytime TV hosts would yield one of the most bizarre moments of the night? But there you go.
