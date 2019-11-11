Khloé Kardashian Apologizes Over Award Show Snafu

The Kardashian-Jenner clan frequently have problems that few of us can relate to, like that time Kim dropped her $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean or Kylie Jenner lost out on her name trademark to Kylie Minogue. This week, it was Khloé dealing with a situation we commoners never will: Khloé didn’t realize she won a People’s Choice Award, making for a fairly awkward onstage moment.
On Sunday, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian took the stage at the award show to accept the trophy for Best Reality Show. Kim thanked the crowd for continuing to honor and watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently wrapping up its 18th (!!!!!!) season.
“This means so much, because the fans voted for this. This means everything to us,” Kim said. “You’ve seen so much growth and evolutions and transformations from all of us personally, professionally, and we’re so glad that we’re still entertaining 18 seasons later.”
“Thank you to E!, and to [production company] Bunnim Murray, and to all of the people who voted for us, we really appreciate it,” Kris added.
Khloé, however, stayed silent. Some found it odd, because she won the award for Best Reality Star due to her time on KUWTK.
On Monday, Khloé explained herself after a fan called her out for not appreciating the award.
“It’s so beyond loud in there,” she replied on Twitter, referring to the award show. “I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”
It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after 😩 https://t.co/R06N7kB1IH— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019
When she’s not winning awards (and apologizing for not knowing she won them), Khloé is focused on raising daughter True, and co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Recently, Thompson gifted the mother of his child balloons in honor of her perfume Pink Diamond.
“They’re from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”
Balloons are no People's Choice Award, but hey, at least Khloé acknowledged them.
Check out the moment below.
Refinery29 reached out to Khloé for comment.
