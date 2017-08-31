The Ultimate Guide To Kim Kardashian's Crying Face

A decade ago, a family branding themselves as the modern Brady Brunch out of Calabasas, Cali. appeared on a brand new reality series on E! called Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Five sisters, one brother, and two semi-famous parents became household names for their sibling rivalries, consistent drama, and shameless self-promotion. Ten years later and that last name means a lot more than just "reality television family." It means billion dollar makeup franchises, spin-off television shows, Met Gala red carpets, clothing lines, and a new generation of kids sure to follow in their parents' footsteps. The Kardashian family is iconic.
But most iconic of all is Kim Kardashian's ugly-cry face.
Where to begin with Kim's cry face? Much like Kylie Jenner's hand selfie poses, Kim's full-on cry face is truly a work of art. Who can forget the first time they saw Kim cry over her earrings in Bora Bora? Or when she ran into Khloé Kardashian's apartment to smack her little sister with her purse because she was being "rude"? In typical Kardashian fashion, Kim herself has even found a way to monopolize her mascara-streaked grimaces: she sells personalized emoji (Kimoji) on her site, making fun of her distraught expressions. She sells mousepads, phone cases, and even a backpack (perfect for back-to-school!) She's learned to live with and love her ugly-cry face in a way that only she could. So, in honor of Kim's self-love and Keeping Up With the Kardashian's 10-year anniversary special airing September 10 on E!, here is the ultimate guide to Kim's crying face.
You are very welcome in advance.