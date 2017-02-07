In this fickle world, there is apparently room for only one Kylie. As to which Kylie reigns supreme, though, we will have to wait and see, for the battle between teenage reality star and flogger of lip glosses, Kylie Jenner and teeny tiny Australian popstar, Kylie Minogue rages on. Back in April 2015, Kylie Jenner, then 18 and already showing the business acumen demonstrated so spectacularly by mother Kris, applied to trademark the name 'Kylie'. This was before she launched her first lip kit. The trouble is, before Kylie Jenner, there was another Kylie: Kylie Minogue. The Kylie of Australian soap opera Neighbours, Jason Donovan and '80s, '90s and '00s popstar fame. Kylie Minogue took umbrage with Kylie Jenner's trademark attempt and wrote to the US Patent and Trademark Office in an attempt to block the request. She argued that she (Kylie Minogue) is "an internationally renowned performing artist" and that Kylie Jenner is a "secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character, to Ms. Jenner’s half sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian." She also stated that "Ms. Jenner is active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism from, e.g., the Disability Rights and African-American communities." Ouch. Now reports are surfacing that the patent office has rejected Kylie Jenner's trademark application. The Telegraph reports that Kamp Kardashian has already launched an appeal. However, according to the latest official documentation from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Kylie Minogue withdrew her opposition from the case on 19th January. On the 23rd, the case was dismissed without prejudice. This, speculates the BBC, may mean that a settlement has been reached. Either way, the battle for Kylie has yet to be publicly won. Who are you rooting for?
