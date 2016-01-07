Let's face it: Chris Hemsworth makes everything worthwhile.
Heck, he made the otherwise-terrible Vacation reboot tolerable thanks to a much-needed, uh, boost. But Hemsworth may have out Hemsworth-ed himself at the 2016 People's Choice Awards, because the guy made standing up to win an award he knew he was going to get look sexy. Really damn sexy. (What kind of handsome wizardry do those Hemsworth boys practice?)
The star won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Actor — thanks to his work in The Avengers and Thor sagas — and walked up on that stage with some mouth-dropping swagger. It doesn't hurt that he is wearing that all-black ensemble.
Like, if there was any question if he should have been last year's Sexiest Man Alive, this all but answered it. The People, in every capacity, have spoken: Chris Hemsworth is Thor bae.
Not only is Hemsworth's breathtaking walk from seat to stage worth your time, but just wait until you see how he towers over tiny presenters Lea Michele and Adam DeVine.
See, and swoon, for yourself:
