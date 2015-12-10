Chris & Liam Hemsworth Are Having A Hilarious Instagram Battle

Most sibling rivalries don't involve national magazine covers. Not to mention, the two hottest actor-brothers in Hollywood. But Chris and Liam Hemsworth are duking it out like any bros would — albeit in front of more than two million Instagram followers, combined.
It all started last week when Chris, 32, lobbed the first shot at Liam, 25, by posting a hilariously defaced photo of Liam on the cover of Men's Health magazine. He gave the Mockingjay, Part 2 actor spiky hair, giant earlobes, caterpillar eyebrows, and a whole lot of facial hair.
Liam eventually shot back at his older brother, who stars in In the Heart of the Sea, out tomorrow, with his own creative take on Chris' Vanity Fair cover. The younger Hemsworth scribbled a devilish goatee, beard, and brows in red ink, plus a whole mess of hair on Chris' head. "Really great cover bro!" he wrote.
So, who won this round? Liam. His snap has racked up 162K likes in under 24 hours — compared to Chris' paltry 93.9K likes since he posted his photo six days ago. (Your move, Chris!) But really, when the Hemsworth brother take on each other, we all win.
OPENER IMAGE: Julie Kiriacoudis / Newspix/REX Shutterstock.
