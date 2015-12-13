



2. Brother 2 Brother: Hemsworth and Taran Killam hammed it up Disney Channel-style, playing twins in a family friendly sitcom. In matching outfits and wigs, Mattie and Marky decide to pull the classic twin switch when Killam’s Marky shows up for the big wrestling match. The coach and his teammates are, of course, not fooled and point out all of Marky’s physical deficiencies compared to his brother. He tries to shrug it off with a catchphrase, “Looks like the jig is up!,” but the team isn’t having it. When Hemsworth’s Mattie shows up and with arms crossed and standing back-to-back, the twins try another catchphrase, “We learned our twin lesson!” The catchphrases are delightfully ridiculous. Hemsworth’s and Killam’s wigs and red wrestling uniforms are equally ridiculous. Those Disney Channel shows might never look the same.



3. Time to Bleed: Hemsworth played to his strength as a rugged leading man in this SNL video short. "Time To Bleed" is a parody of gritty cop dramas. Hemsworth is the rough-and-tumble detective who takes a bullet in the line of duty. Instead of seeking treatment, he toughs it out with a bleeding wound. He really toughs it out. He receives his commendation while bleeding. He boxes while bleeding. He even goes into the hospital —w but not for the gunshot wounds. The short plays with cliché and the action hero stereotype. Hemsworth makes for a perfect straight man, always ready with a sarcastic one-liner.