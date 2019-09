Chris Hemsworth has been working hard this year to prove he has true comedy chops. He hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last March. Then, in July, he married into the Griswold family for theVacation reboot. The Australian actor might not be People’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive anymore — he passed that torch to David Beckham in 2015 — but even as a sexy emeritus he is still more well-known for his Avengers-level pecs than his funny bone.He got big laughs in March, but did Thor hit the nail on the comedy head again this time? Here are three of the must-see moments from Chris Hemsworth’s sophomore effort on SNL.1.: A big Hollywood hunk in drag is a Saturday Night Live go-to. Hemsworth in a dress and wig carried on that tradition in a big way. He played Claire, one of a group of girlfriends at lunch discussing celebrity crushes. Claire keeps bringing the discussion back to Chris Hemsworth. While she is in the bathroom, Cecily Strong wonders out loud, “Is our friend Claire actually Chris Hemsworth?” The ladies eventually get Claire to admit that she is, in fact, Hemsworth, after suggesting that his younger brother Liam is the hotter Hemsworth. Chris-as-Claire explains that he just wanted to know if girls still liked him. “Am I still a hunk?” he asks. Instead of reassuring him, Aidy Bryant says, “No. This was bad, and you’re weird now.” The sketch played with both the fleeting nature of sex symbol status and the insecurity that goes along with it. Hemsworth objectifies himself with a wink, letting us know he’s in on the joke.