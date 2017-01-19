The Reason Ashley Greene Won’t Do Another Twilight

At the People's Choice Awards red carpet, host Danny Directo noted to Ashley Greene that we live in the age of revivals. Although there aren't any rumors of a Twilight revival floating around (yet), Ashley Greene was quick to note that she might not be able to participate in future installments. Her reason? She's aged out of the part. "We started when we were babies," she said on the carpet. Normally, this would be kind of a problematic thing to say. But as Edward Cullen's sister, Alice, literally any aging would make her too old for the role. As we all know, the Cullens are a vampire clan that's frozen in time as brooding teenagers that also happen to sparkle. So unless Greene was a vampire herself, she wouldn't be able to take the role. A shame. But then, we would have a whole new generation of Edwards and Bellas and, yes, Alices to grow to love. Or hate, depending on your feelings on Jacob. We, of course, are Team Edward all the way.