It's Been A Minute, But Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are PDAing Again

After the show, Stefani posted a few photos of herself with Shelton on her Instagram — their first dual social media appearance since July. This was a weird lag for Gwake, by the way! This couple is fiercely devoted to PDA, a quality that only seems to boost their popularity. Last year, Shelton won People's Sexiest Man Alive , cementing his place as one of Hollywood's favorite boyfriends. Not to mention, last year, the couple performed "You Make It Feel Like Christmas " on The Voice as a duet. They really used to hold the honor of Most Beloved Couple. That changed a little this year with the introduction of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as well as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. But with this impromptu moment of affection, they're officially back. This couple excels at PDA — in fact they should get the People's Choice Award for "best couple on social media"!