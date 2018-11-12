It's Been A Minute, But Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are PDAing Again

Sunday night, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took their public displays of affection onto the stage at the People's Choice Awards. Because the people love Gwake, and what the people want, the people get! Shelton accepted the PCA for Competition Show of the Year for The Voice. While he was onstage, Carson Daly (who hosts The Voice) gave a shout-out to Stefani, who once worked as a coach for the series. This resulted in PDA of the highest degree.
"I love her!" Shelton said.
"Wanna come up?" Daly added. After an enthusiastic response from the crowd, Stefani took the stage. When she arrived on stage, Stefani immediately shouted out Shelton. (Eye for an eye, mister!)
"Oh my gosh! I'm so excited to be with Blake Shelton!" she said.
After the show, Stefani posted a few photos of herself with Shelton on her Instagram — their first dual social media appearance since July. This was a weird lag for Gwake, by the way! This couple is fiercely devoted to PDA, a quality that only seems to boost their popularity. Last year, Shelton won People's Sexiest Man Alive, cementing his place as one of Hollywood's favorite boyfriends. Not to mention, last year, the couple performed "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" on The Voice as a duet. They really used to hold the honor of Most Beloved Couple. That changed a little this year with the introduction of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as well as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. But with this impromptu moment of affection, they're officially back. This couple excels at PDA — in fact they should get the People's Choice Award for "best couple on social media"!
Watch the clip of them at the People's Choice, below.
