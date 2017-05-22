Though The Voice has showcased many impressive vocal talents, so far, the singing competition's biggest contribution to the music industry has been the utterly adorable pairing of judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Nestled within their swiveling judge chairs, a country music star and the lead singer of No Doubt hit the big red button for each other. We’ve never stopped being grateful.
Moments like Shelton’s acceptance speech at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards remind us that Gwake is the best byproduct of The Voice. After receiving the Top Country Artist Award, Shelton and Stefani immediately turned to one another for a kiss.
But the fun didn’t stop at a smooch. While on stage to collect his award, Shelton gave Stefani a shout-out in his speech’s first sentence.
“I had a good feeling,” the country star said. “I felt like the luckiest guy in the world anyway, because Gwen is here with me. So I had a good feeling about it.”
YES, @blakeshelton! ? Tonight he's taking home the award for Top Country Artist! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/04NM1E8QZQ— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017
With that twinkle of gratitude in his eye, Shelton melted our cold millennial hearts and raised the relationship goals bar significantly.
Find you a man that loves you .00000000001 percent as much as Blake Shelton loves Gwen Stefani or at least only talks about it that much— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) May 22, 2017
Prior to Shelton’s mushy speech, the pair treated the Billboard Music Awards like one big date night, canoodling throughout the award show proceedings.
It's date night for @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani at the #BBMAs! The cutest ? pic.twitter.com/y0T2KcajBq— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 22, 2017
This overtly romantic behavior isn’t anything out of the ordinary for Gwake. Ever since they started dating in November 2015, Shelton and Stefani have gushed about each other in highly public platforms.
In an interview with Billboard, Shelton described the initial stages of their relationship in sentimental detail. Before they began dating, Shelton and Stefani helped each other through high-profile divorces. At first, they would check in with each other frequently. Given this level of intimacy, emotions escalated quickly.
“Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm wondering if she feels the same about me,” Shelton recalls. “Gwen saved my life.”
"It’s so unbelievable," she said. "I love Blake. He’s the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that’s the thing, there’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly, happy, amazing person."
While tonight was Gwake's first televised smooch, it was hardly their first televised exchange of affection. It wasn't even their first public kiss. For Valentine's Day, they shared the love with Instagram.
Needless to say, Stefani and Shelton's kiss was one of the major highlights of the Billboard Music Awards. We can't wait to see whatever other public displays of affection the couple decides to bestow upon us.
