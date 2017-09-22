Gwen Stefani's Custom Vans Are The Ultimate Blake Shelton Homage

Gwen Stefani is 100% still in love with Blake Shelton and she's got the shoes to prove it.
While some celebs use tattoos to show their devotion and others are all about wearing each others' tour merch, Stefani took it one step further, literally. Marie Claire reports that Stefani got a pair of custom Vans slip-ons featuring her beau's handsome mug.
Stefani debuted the kicks on Snapchat, where she proudly showed off their one-of-a-kind design. It looks like she was so excited to get them that taking a snap was the first thing she did when she received them, because the tag is still on. And no, she didn't opt for a subtle design. The shoes boast a huge image of Shelton's face front-and-center. The sneakers also have Vans' signature checkerboard pattern, because Stefani can't seem to let go of her ska roots.
She paired the shoes with tiger-stripe leggings, proving that clashing patterns is never not okay, especially when one of those patterns happens to be of a country crooner.
But the shoes aren't just precious homages to be treasured and admired. Stefani stepped out wearing them with patchwork overalls and her signature red lipstick. Oh, and the actual Blake Shelton was right there with her.
Count 'em: There are three Sheltons present in the snapshots and everything seems right in the world.
Feel like getting a pair for yourself? Even non-celebrities can get their hands on custom-printed Vans. All it takes is a few clicks on Vans' custom shoes microsite. Users can upload any image (as long as it's something that belongs to them and not copyrighted material) and get their own pair of sweetheart sneakers in two to four weeks. There's no guarantee that any other design will bring this combo of aww and cool, but it's an easy way to follow in Stefani's stylish footsteps.
