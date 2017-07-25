Some haircuts are born from inspiration (a great celebrity reference, a trending style, maybe even a piece of art). Other times, they're an act of desperation (you got drunk and cut your own bangs, fried your hair with bleach, or finally broke up with that person who texts "you up?" at 1 a.m.).
Turns out, some of the most famous cuts in the world were surprisingly a result of the latter camp. Ahead, Kelly Rowland, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, and more reveal the humble beginnings of their now iconic styles.