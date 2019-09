Gwen Stefani Says This Is How She Convinced Blake Shelton To Pose For His Sexiest Man Alive Cover

Apparently, when he first found out about being chosen by People, Shelton called Stefani and voiced his reservations, citing his hatred for doing photo shoots as the main reason not to participate. She responded, "Why would you not do this? Your record just came out, like, you're going to look back and you're going to regret it. Come on just live in the moment." She also told him that everyone wants to see the country singer do a photo shoot, and now we know, based on the extremely mixed reactions to his new Sexiest Man Alive title, that wasn't exactly true. Still, his girlfriend's kind encouragement seemed to be enough to convince Shelton to pose for the cover. Plus, he already knew he's sexy , which helped.