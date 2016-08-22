The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie may be gone, but she'll never be forgotten. The newest team of judges — veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, plus newcomers Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus — took the stage for an emotionally charged season premiere.
The episode was dedicated to Grimmie, a 22-year-old former contestant who was killed after a June concert in Orlando, FL. The judges sang a powerhouse rendition of Aerosmith's "Dream On." Keys opened up the performance with an acoustic introduction and fans cheered for Shelton and Levine. But it was Cyrus that caused the crowd to go wild with applause.
The end of the episode faded to black, with a message that read: “In loving memory of our friend Christina Grimmie." The late singer and YouTube star rose to fame during the show's sixth season, when she was a competitor on Levine's team and made it to the top three.
Watch the clip, below.
The episode was dedicated to Grimmie, a 22-year-old former contestant who was killed after a June concert in Orlando, FL. The judges sang a powerhouse rendition of Aerosmith's "Dream On." Keys opened up the performance with an acoustic introduction and fans cheered for Shelton and Levine. But it was Cyrus that caused the crowd to go wild with applause.
The end of the episode faded to black, with a message that read: “In loving memory of our friend Christina Grimmie." The late singer and YouTube star rose to fame during the show's sixth season, when she was a competitor on Levine's team and made it to the top three.
Watch the clip, below.
Advertisement