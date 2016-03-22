We hope you're not tired of the Gwake love-fest, because Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have no intention of turning down the heat.
The couple returned to last night's episode of The Voice, with the pop star transitioning from coach to Team Blake advisor.
The This Is What The Truth Feels Like singer joked about her lack of familiarity with the country music genre as she sat down with contestants Adam Wakefield and Jared Harder.
"I'm getting there though," she added. "I love working outside of my lane."
Her boyfriend couldn't resist throwing in a recommendation: "Also, she's hot."
Tee-hee. We can't wait to see what endorsement he writes up now that she's on LinkedIn. "Rock 'n roll goddess diva" has a nice ring to it.
Watch the flirting continue in the videos below.
