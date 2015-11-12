Jennifer Hudson Updates Old-Hollywood Makeup In Fall Colors

A classic Hollywood beauty look — red lips, softly contoured skin, and winged eye makeup — will never go out of style. But sometimes, classic is even better with a seasonal update. Take, for example, Jennifer Hudson's makeup this week at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. All the tried-and-true elements were in attendance, but makeup artist Yolonda Frederick switched it up with berry lips, a shimmery shadow, and look-at-me lashes.
"I wanted to create a clean, but classic, red carpet and performance look," Frederick tells us. "We had very little time in-between hitting the carpet and the actual performance, so we went with a look that would translate onstage as well as [in person]." Meaning: It stands out (hello, Friday-night inspiration!), so we had to learn more.
After applying Hudson's face makeup, Frederick dusted Lancôme's Blush Subtil in Shimmer Midnight Rose "to the apples of the cheeks" and highlighted with MAC's Mineralize Skinfinish in Gold Deposit. Then, to create the winged-out effect on her eyes, Frederick used MAC's Navy Times Nine Palette. The finishing touch? Ardell's Professional Natural Lash #134.
Hudson's lip color came courtesy of three hues. "I really love mixing colors," Frederick says. "I contoured [and] then shaded the entire lip lightly with MAC's Smoked Purple, then layered with Berry Me by Dose of Colors."
