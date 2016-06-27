World, stop. Carry on: In true Beyoncé fashion, just before the BEY Awards tonight — uh, sorry, BET Awards — the channel announced Bey would be performing "Freedom." And she wasn't just performing it, but opening the show and TEARING THE HOUSE DOWN.



After Queen Bey rose from the ashes as a beautiful Black phoenix, snatched the entire crowd's wigs, and stopped our hearts, she wasn't finished: She then brought out Ultimate Woke Bae, Kendrick Lamar, to turn the already turnt-up, tear-jerker empowerment anthem into a full-on goosebump-raising gospel performance.



The internet reacted accordingly:

