World, stop. Carry on: In true Beyoncé fashion, just before the BEY Awards tonight — uh, sorry, BET Awards — the channel announced Bey would be performing "Freedom." And she wasn't just performing it, but opening the show and TEARING THE HOUSE DOWN.
After Queen Bey rose from the ashes as a beautiful Black phoenix, snatched the entire crowd's wigs, and stopped our hearts, she wasn't finished: She then brought out Ultimate Woke Bae, Kendrick Lamar, to turn the already turnt-up, tear-jerker empowerment anthem into a full-on goosebump-raising gospel performance.
The internet reacted accordingly:
Beyonce put Kendrick on your next leg here just so he can perform Freedom with you every night!! #BETAWARDS pic.twitter.com/Kczy4V4nSH— Kevin Simmons (@TheSkorpion) June 27, 2016
Beyoncé starting the award show off right pic.twitter.com/x3eaGc2cCK— reggie (@1942bs) June 27, 2016
it's like...— fooler initiative (@metroadlib) June 27, 2016
my *rational* mind knows beyonce isn't Jesus...
but...
Beyoncé been doing this routine in water for the better part of a month without getting pneumonia. She really might not be human— Harlem, Africa (@inomallday) June 27, 2016
beyonce out here lookin like a plate of liberation with a side of reparations pic.twitter.com/W3XeywiiVo— Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) June 27, 2016
BET even addressed the shade thrown its way about not being as large as other award shows:
What little award show wasn't Bey coming too?! 👀 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/TdbwZ2PrBj— BET (@BET) June 27, 2016
