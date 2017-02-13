Alexander Wang’s “No After Party” Collection Is Already Selling Out

It's no secret Alexander Wang loves a good after party. The New York designer is notorious for throwing over-the-top, post-fashion show celebrations (see: a rave at the food court of the South Street Seaport, an empty event space serving up McDonalds and 7/11 Slurpees), which is why it seemed a little...off that his fall 2017 invitation had the words "No After Party" scrawled across the bottom. But, one step inside Wang's venue of choice — the former RKO Hamilton Theater — and it all made sense. Guests were greeted by beer kegs and a standing room only presentation that made it clear there was no need for an after party: The show itself was just that. (Though some attendees were slightly disappointed that, after trekking all the way to 146th street, there wasn't actually a post-show bash, despite the musical festival-style wristbands doled out at the door.)
The "No After Party" theme, though, wasn't all metaphorical — in Wang fashion, the words were literally printed across T-shirts, jeans shorts, and tights. In a collection that felt otherwise boring (lots of slouchy silhouettes, cuts that took that whole "club kid" style slightly too far, and a whole bunch of black) these more accessible pieces (which are actually part of their own capsule, available now) felt kitschy, yes, but also wearable, and, frankly, covetable (if Vetements has taught us anything, it's the viral power of a logo'ed item). Plus, with prices ranging from $85-$225, it's hard to not want to get your hands on a piece of the action.
Click on to shop the offering while it's still in-stock (warning: we're already starting to see pieces selling out). Let's just say we won't be surprised when we see one of these tees pop up on Kylie Jenner...