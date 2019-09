Alexander Wang’s “No After Party” Collection Is Already Selling Out

It's no secret Alexander Wang loves a good after party. The New York designer is notorious for throwing over-the-top, post-fashion show celebrations (see: a rave at the food court of the South Street Seaport, an empty event space serving up McDonalds and 7/11 Slurpees ), which is why it seemed a little...off that his fall 2017 invitation had the words "No After Party" scrawled across the bottom. But, one step inside Wang's venue of choice — the former RKO Hamilton Theater — and it all made sense. Guests were greeted by beer kegs and a standing room only presentation that made it clear there was no need for an after party: The show itself was just that. (Though some attendees were slightly disappointed that, after trekking all the way to 146th street, there wasn't actually a post-show bash, despite the musical festival-style wristbands doled out at the door.)