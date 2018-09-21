Beyond supermodels of both then and now, Versace proved that, after seasons of opulent, oversized silhouettes, it's time to get back to what she does best; that short and shiny doesn't have to mean cheap. There were some styling tricks we haven't seen from the brand in a while, like camisoles over T-shirts and dresses, sneakers with party dresses, sheer fabric layered in between panels of thick silk and leather. It was a collection full of clashing prints and clothes that don’t exactly qualify for that whole day-to-night thing. It made sense, then, that models-cum-personalities Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner also took to the runway, too. Harlow, however, stole the show. But then again, how could she not?