Michael Kors Will Buy Versace For $2 Billion

Capri Holdings' plans for Versace include increasing the number of stores globally from 200 to 300, building out its e-commerce strategy, as well as expanding men's and women's footwear and accessories business. "I am proud that Versace remains very strong in both fashion and modern culture," Donatella Versace said in a statement. "Versace is not only synonymous with its iconic and unmistakable style, but with being inclusive and embracing of diversity, as well as empowering people to express themselves," she said. "Santo, Allegra, and I recognize that this next step will allow Versace to reach its full potential."