Which Of 2017's Biggest Fashion Moments Got You Talking?

Fashion by definition is about change and newness, but 2017 was a year particularly marked by significant upheaval, launches, closures, and industry moves. It was a year of flux, fragility, and uncertainty, with a shared sense of instability that wasn't just felt throughout fashion, but across the entire world.
2017 saw the decline of print media become an inescapable reality; it saw more designers consolidate their menswear and womenswear collections and present coed shows (or move away from the traditional schedule entirely); it saw major reshuffles in some of the most powerful positions in design and media (see: Alexandra Shulman leaving British Vogue, Christopher Bailey announcing his departure from Burberry, and Clare Waight Keller moving from Chloé to Givenchy). And that's just a snippet of everything that went down. Because 2017 was a year of seismic change, here are 12 moments that really shook up the fashion industry over the past 12 months.