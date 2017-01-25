A Major Change Has Just Been Announced At British Vogue

Alexandra Shulman, the longest serving editor of British Vogue and current editor-in-chief, has announced she will step down from the magazine in June. Shulman has edited British Vogue for a record 25 years — a quarter of its existence. In an announcement Wednesday morning, she called it "one of the greatest privileges" to have been at the helm during the magazine's "spectacular centenary." During her editorship, she said, "I have worked with an unparalleled collection of talent both inside and outside the magazine and have been lucky enough to see both Vogue and the British fashion industry expand and flourish." She added: "It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role, but last autumn I realized that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue." Talking about her career at Condé Nast, Shulman said it has been "everything I could have wished of it." She thanked Nicholas Coleridge, managing director of Condé Nast Britain, and Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive at Condé Nast International, "for giving me so many opportunities, trusting me to take care of the precious cargo that is Vogue and allowing me the freedom to do the job exactly how I wanted." The news was made public by Coleridge, who announced earlier this month that he will be retiring in August after a similar length of time in his role. "This is an announcement I hoped never to have to make," Coleridge said, adding that Shulman had been the most successful Vogue editor, as well as the longest serving, in the magazine's history. "She has edited the title for a quarter of its existence, through its period of highest ever circulation, and its simultaneous transformation into a global digital brand. She has been the towering figure of the British fashion press throughout her tenure: a superb journalist and editor, who understands and exemplifies every quality." He went on to describe Shulman as "imaginative, hard-working, perceptive and a brilliant leader." "It is impossible to sufficiently express the contribution she has made to Vogue, to Condé Nast, and to the British fashion industry,” he added. It's not yet known who will take over as editor, but an announcement is expected to be made soon enough. Here's to an end of an era.
